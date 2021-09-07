Contrasts between Truman and Biden
I grew up with genuine respect for President Harry S. Truman, a Democrat and the man left to fill the shoes of President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the end of World War II. As a young officer, I learned that Mr. Truman, like me, was also an artilleryman. During World War I, he commanded D Battery, 129th Field Artillery, 60th Field Artillery Brigade, and 35th Infantry Division. Mr. Truman experienced the burden of combat command early in his life.www.washingtontimes.com
