Burke County, NC

Agency seeks volunteer child advocates

By Tammie Gercken Staff writer
Morganton News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guardian ad litem program in Burke County is still in great need of volunteers looking to make a difference in the lives of local children in crisis. The program trains and supports people to advocate for abused and neglected children navigating the court system. They act as the child’s voice in court, independently investigating and ascertaining the needs of each child while coordinating with a program supervisor and attorney advocate.

morganton.com

