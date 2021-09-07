CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

KFB’s 57th Annual Country Ham Breakfast Brings Record-Breaking Charitable Donation

Franklin Favorite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 57th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Country Ham Breakfast brought in a record-breaking $4.8 million bid for charity. The Grand Champion Country Ham auction is a KFB state fair tradition dating back to 1964. Several of Kentucky’s top businesses and individual donors participated in a lively round of bidding...

www.franklinfavorite.com

Comments / 0

Related
1380kcim.com

Grow Communities Increases Doubling Amount For Donations To Local Schools And Charitable Organizations

The Bayer Fund is kicking of the 2022 America’s Farmers Grow Communities program and announces they have increased the doubling cap and made it even easier for farmers to find the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. For 2022, the Bayer Fund will double the individual donations to $5,000, up from the $2,500 in previous years. “In addition to increasing the individual donation amounts in 2022, we’re excited to evolve Grow Communities to make it easier for farmers to take part,” says President, Al Mitchell. “Over the years, we’ve heard from countless farmers and Grow Communities recipients about the ways the donations have made a positive impact across rural America. For this reason, Bayer Fund is excited to continue the Grow Communities tradition.” In 2013, local farmers, Ron and Renee Fricke made a donation to St. Anthony Regional Hospital in support of their Spiritual Endowment. St. Anthony Foundation Director, Trish Roberts, says they appreciate the Frickes and Grow Communities for their generous support. “This is a great way for our agricultural supporters to easily support St. Anthony with the charitable dollars already set aside by the Bayer Fund,” she says. Since its inception, America’s Farmers initiatives have awarded more than $60 million to thousands of schools and nonprofit organizations. More information and enrollment details can be found through the contact points included below.
CHARITIES
Franklin Favorite

Building a Memorial - local gal helps heal a nation

Where were you on Sept. 11, 2001? Most Americans can answer that question without hesitation, even though it has been 20 years. 20 YEARS! Memories of that day are so vivid and real, it seems it was only yesterday for many of us. The occurrences of that day were so overwhelming, so horrific, so devastating, it seemed the destruction and pain would never end.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Franklin Favorite

COVID-19 vaccinations up in Logan County

Vaccinations for COVID-19 are on the rise in Logan County with 46.16% of the total population getting at least one dose of the vaccine. In July, 39.60% of the total population in the county had been vaccinated. The breakdown of that percentage is 57.74% of those are older than 18 and 75.64% are older than 65. Statewide, 57% have received at least one dose.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Franklin Favorite

4-H launches Project GO!

Kentucky 4-H is combining two popular youth programs into one through Project GO! The monthly activity encourages youth to go learn, go create and go enter projects and connects virtual lessons with grab-n-go activities. Both have been extremely popular in the past year. Beginning Sept. 1, 4-H youth across Kentucky...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Franklin Favorite

26 Chosen for KASA’s First KY Executive Leadership Academy

The Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) selected 26 leaders for its first cohort of the KY Executive Leadership Academy (KELA). Emerging from the vision of KASA Executive Director, Dr. Rhonda Caldwell, KELA is a 17-month comprehensive executive readiness series led by former and current Kentucky school leaders and renowned national leadership, literacy, and ethics experts. The program is designed to allow participants to experience and explore the opportunities and challenges experienced by Kentucky superintendents.
KENTUCKY STATE
985theriver.com

Nexstar Media donates to local charitable youth organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Next month “Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars” will take place to raise money for Chances and Services for Youth, or CASY. WTWO Sales Manager Tim Sanders is one of the dancers. As part of his fundraising efforts, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation, an offshoot of the station’s parent company Nexstar, donated $5,000 to CASY.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Murray Ledger & Times

KFB’s 57th annual Country Ham Breakfast brings record-breaking charitable donation of $4.8 million for Grand Champion Ham

LOUISVILLE – The 57th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Country Ham Breakfast brought in a record-breaking $4.8 million bid for charity. The Grand Champion Country Ham auction is a KFB state fair tradition dating back to 1964. Several of Kentucky’s top businesses and individual donors participated in a lively round...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MyWabashValley.com

Nexstar Media donates to local charitable youth organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Next month “Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars” will take place to raise money for Chances and Services for Youth, or CASY. WTWO Sales Manager Tim Sanders is one of the dancers. As part of his fundraising efforts, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation, an offshoot of the station’s parent company Nexstar, donated $5,000 to CASY.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Ryan Quarles
wibqam.com

Nexstar Media donates to local charitable youth organization

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Next month “Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars” will take place to raise money for Chances and Services for Youth, or CASY. WTWO Sales Manager Tim Sanders is one of the dancers. As part of his fundraising efforts, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation, an offshoot of the station’s parent company Nexstar, donated $5,000 to CASY.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy