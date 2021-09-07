CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Get the Garmin 66W dash cam on sale for over $50 off at amazon

By Troy Fleming
T3.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDash cameras are a must nowadays thanks to crazy drivers, and thankfully many are on sale off and on throughout the year. If you don't have one of these life saving devices just yet, Garmin's 66W dash cam setup (one of the best dash cameras available) is on sale for 20% off at Amazon.

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is only $129 at Walmart today

For parents who are taking a look at laptop deals for their children in preparation for the new school year, make sure that you’re checking out back-to-school laptop deals instead of gaming laptop deals for affordable options. However, if most of these offers are still above your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals, which include Walmart’s $170 discount for the Samsung CB4 that lowers its price to just $129 from its original price of $299.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garmin#Dash#Camera#T3#Gps#Wi Fi
T3.com

Best cheap Samsung monitor deals for September 2021

When it comes to finding cheap Samsung monitors on sale throughout the month, shoppers might have a bit of trouble. Samsung is notorious for keeping their discounts on the smaller side, but that doesn't mean it's impossible for find a good Samsung monitor for cheap. With the right know how and an understanding of where (and when) to look, buyers can find a great deal on a Samsung monitor even when a big sale isn't happening.
ELECTRONICS
BoardingArea

Use the Amazon App to Get $15 Off $25 On Two Orders (YMMV)

Use the Amazon App to Get $15 Off $25 On Two Orders. Amazon has a new promotion to get people to use its shopping app. If you have never used the Amazon app in the past you can get up to $30 off two purchases. But it can even work for people that have used the app in the past, so it’s worth a quick check to see if you are eligible. Let’s check the details.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
T3.com

Get the Razer E100 electric scooter for cheap with up to 20% off at Amazon

Hoping to find a cheap electric scooter for the kids this Labor Day weekend? Amazon is offering a great deal on the Razer E100 that just may be what you're looking for. Now taking up to 21% off select models, Amazon's deal offers one of the best electric scooters for kids at a very cheap price.
SHOPPING
AFTVnews

Select customers can get $15 off $25 purchases in Amazon’s app — Works twice for $30 off

Amazon is running a new promotion where they will instantly take $15 off of a $25 order for shopping through the Amazon app. This promotion is targeted to select customers only, but it’s not only for those that have never shopped in the app, as you might expect. To see if you qualify, install the Amazon shopping app on an iOS or Android device, login, and then visit this page. The page should open within the Amazon app and if you see a yellow “Get Coupon” button at the bottom of the page, then you qualify for the promotion. Then just tap the button and purchase something that is $25 or more which is sold by Amazon.com. You will see the $15 discount applied at checkout. If you’d like, you can return to the page linked above tomorrow to receive a second $15 discount on a second $25 purchase. Amazon currently has some decent deals on Echo devices if you’re looking for something to use this promotion on.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Nexar Pro GPS dash cam review

The dual Nexar Pro GPS dash cams are extremely simple to set up and operate, in fact you can be on your way as little as five minutes from getting it out of the box. There’s no screen, so everything is carried out via the free Nexar app, which is compatible with most phones (check to make sure, though). It’s disappointing not to be able to use the Nexar with Apple CarPlay, but otherwise it’s a good mid-range option.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Shop Now to Get the Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

It's Labor Day weekend and while it's always hard to say goodbye to summer, there's plenty to look forward to, especially fall cooking! After this summer, you might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic -- baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in your fridge and freezer. With fall cooking and baking ahead of us, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's Labor Day deals.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Quick! Apple AirPods Pro are over $50 off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’ve been waiting for a sale on the rarely discounted Apple AirPods Pro, well, wait no more! Right now, they’re $197 at Amazon — that’s over 50 bucks off. Grab them and you'll be in good company: over 211,000 reviewers gave them a flawless rating.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Last Chance to Get the Best Deals on Baby Essentials

Labor Day weekend is winding down and that means it's your last chance to save big on baby essentials with Amazon's Labor Day deals. Whether you're a new parent or you're shopping for one, you can find deals on a range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. Amazon also has tons of items for new moms. Find deals on chic clothes, walking shoes, fitness trackers, and more for mothers-to-be.
SHOPPING
Tom's Guide

Labor Day sale at Amazon knocks 40% off Bowflex Kettlebell

A kettlebell is essential in all home gyms and one of the most popular adjustable kettlebells is now on sale as part of Amazon's Labor Day fitness sales. For a limited time, you can get the Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell on sale for $119. That's $80 off and the lowest price we've seen for this kettlebell all year. It's one of the best Labor Day sales available now.
WORKOUTS
T3.com

JLab Go Air review: unbelievably cheap true wireless earbuds

This JLab Go Air review isn't about game-changing cheap wireless earbuds. They aren't anything special, but these surprisingly effective headphones cost the same amount as a takeaway pizza which is why they deserve their place in T3’s guide to the best budget wireless earbuds. If you’re willing to spend a...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Crosstour CR350 dash cam review

Unless you’re on the tightest of budgets and absolutely need a dual dash cam, there’s no real reason to pick out the CR350. While its 1080p front camera is just about passable during the day, it falls far short in many other areas. A dash cam to be consigned to the thrift store bargain bin.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro just got a free update that surfers will love

Garmin has launched a new Surfline Widget designed to deliver useful information to surfers, at a glance, via a compatible smartwatch. For watersports fans, it could be the new feature that helps justify the not-insignificant cost of a Garmin Fenix 6 Pro (for our money, one of the very best outdoor watches around).
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy