Get the Garmin 66W dash cam on sale for over $50 off at amazon

Amazon is running a new promotion where they will instantly take $15 off of a $25 order for shopping through the Amazon app. This promotion is targeted to select customers only, but it’s not only for those that have never shopped in the app, as you might expect. To see if you qualify, install the Amazon shopping app on an iOS or Android device, login, and then visit this page. The page should open within the Amazon app and if you see a yellow “Get Coupon” button at the bottom of the page, then you qualify for the promotion. Then just tap the button and purchase something that is $25 or more which is sold by Amazon.com. You will see the $15 discount applied at checkout. If you’d like, you can return to the page linked above tomorrow to receive a second $15 discount on a second $25 purchase. Amazon currently has some decent deals on Echo devices if you’re looking for something to use this promotion on.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO