Michael Jordan Played Cards With Hornets Player for More Than 7 Hours Until He Won All His Money Back: ‘Most People Would Be Like Oh My God, Michael Jordan Is in My House, Most People Would Love That, I Was Ready for Him to Leave’
Other than basketball, Michael Jordan loved to play golf and cards and gamble during his legendary run with the Chicago Bulls. The five-time MVP was an intense competitor and hated to lose. Jordan played golf and cards with several NBA players. While most of them enjoyed hanging out with the...www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0