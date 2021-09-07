CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Labor Day shootings in Amarillo leave 62-year-old woman dead, teen in hospital

By Jacob Helker
abc7amarillo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a string of shootings on Labor Day they believe may be related - including one that left a woman in her 60s dead. Police sent a timeline out Tuesday afternoon, detailing the crimes, with some within minutes of each other - and in all cases, victims described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored four-door sedan with bright headlights.

abc7amarillo.com

