Five Labor Day shootings in Amarillo leave 62-year-old woman dead, teen in hospital
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a string of shootings on Labor Day they believe may be related - including one that left a woman in her 60s dead. Police sent a timeline out Tuesday afternoon, detailing the crimes, with some within minutes of each other - and in all cases, victims described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored four-door sedan with bright headlights.abc7amarillo.com
