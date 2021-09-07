CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Michael Penix Jr. Ready for Questions During Tuesday Night's Mike & Micah Podcast

By Tom Brew
 6 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Before Saturday's season-opening game at Iowa, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had played in 15 games during his three years at Indiana. He has a 12-3 record in those games, and in 414 attempts he had thrown only eight interceptions.

But on Saturday, Penix and his teammates struggled in a 34-6 loss to No. 18-ranked Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, and Penix threw three interceptions for the first time in his career.

It was a rough day, and it's also followed by the second installment of the Mike & Micah podcast on Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill on Walnut Street in Bloomington. Penix will join Sports Illustrated Indiana host and publisher Tom Brew for a candid 30-minute conversation about the game, starting at 7 p.m. ET live from Yogi's.

The public is welcome, and because of the start time, Hoosiers fans under the age of 21 are welcome to come watch the show live. Both Penix and Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden appeared on the first show last Tuesday (Aug. 31), and during the season they will rotate appearances each week. Penix will be at Yogi's this Tuesday and McFadden will do the show next week.

The show can also be watched online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Here are the links to how to watch. (The links go live at 7 p.m. ET)

  HOOSIERS MOVE ON FROM LOSS: Indiana got back to work after a tough season-opening loss at Iowa, and Indiana coach Tom Allen said they've worked hard all weekend to ''flush out'' the defeat and move on to Iowa.
  BIG TEN POWER RANKINGS (Week 2): Ohio State remains at the top, but there is a lot of shuffling behind them after several great conference crossover games last week in Week 1.
  INDIANA SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2021 Indiana Hoosiers football schedule, including links to stories about the games played and game times and TV information.

ESPN GameDay Crew Rips Hoosiers for Botched 'Indinia' Jersey

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – You knew it was coming. It had to. It was just too easy. When ESPN's "College Gameday'' show live from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, got to its weekly "You Had One Job'' segment, it was a no brainer that the Indiana Hoosiers would make an appearance after last week's blunder at Iowa when Adidas misspelled Indiana on freshman running back David Holloman's jersey.
INDIANA STATE
Great Special Teams Play Helps Indiana Win Home Opener Over Idaho, 56-14

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Tom Allen has spent a good bit of his coaching career watching over special teams, and it's always been a priority for him as the head coach at Indiana. And with good reason. Winning that third phase can often mean the difference between winning and losing. Losing was never in doubt Saturday night in the home opener against Idaho, but the easy 56-14 win came thanks to incredible, record-setting special teams play by the Hoosiers.
IDAHO STATE
Tom Allen
How to Watch All 14 Big Ten Games This Weekend

Week 2 of the Big Ten football season is upon us, and we have a full slate on Saturday with all 14 teams playing nonconference games. For the first time in 27 years, we have two games where we have a showdown of top-15 teams, No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State and No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Here's What Tom Allen Said in Final Media Session Prior to Home Opener vs. Idaho

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana coach Tom Allen met with the media for the final time ahead of Saturday's home-opener against Idaho, and he had a lot to say on Thursday. The Hoosiers are coming off a tough loss at Iowa last week to kick off its 2021 campaign. Meanwhile for Idaho, the Vandals won their first game of the season, beating Simon Fraser, a Division II team from Canada, 68-0.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Report: Former Hoosiers Star Juwan Morgan Signs With Boston Celtics

Former Indiana basketball stars Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan are reunited. The two former Hoosiers stars that played together during the 2018-19 season in Bloomington are now both on the Boston Celtics. Langford was the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has spent the past two seasons...
NBA
Indiana Offers 2023 Top Prospect Kwame Evans Jr., Prep Teammate of Jalen Hood-Schifino

Everyone in and around college basketball can see the greatness in 6-foot-9 Class of 2023 forward Kwame Evans Jr., and that includes Indiana, too. Evans, who might be the best player in the 2023 class, plays at Montverde Academy in Florida and with the Team Durant on the AAU circuit. He was offered a scholarship by Indiana coach Mike Woodson and assistant coach Kenya Hunter this week.
INDIANA STATE
