The Matrix Resurrections - Official Teaser Trailer

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has thrown down the Infinity Gauntlet due to recent comments Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, Tom Holland, made proclaiming Spiderman No Way Home to be the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. Benedict Cumberbatch believes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is far more ambitious than Spider-Man: No Way Home, per a recent interview on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. Mighty big words from the Sorcerer Supreme, but with his film being called 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and No Way Home being the MCU's introduction into the Multiverse on the big screen, chances are that both films are on track to fully explore what the multiverse looks like within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer that dropped a few weeks ago, we kinda know how that might look, as it revealed Sam Raimi's Doctor Octopus will be making an appearance. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings its way into theaters December 22nd, just before' Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness' arriving next year. In other entertainment news, we get our first look at the upcoming Peacemaker series thanks to an exclusive image from Entertainment Weekly. And in other Marvel news, Disney's continuing to play within the MCU on the big screen. Two untitled Marvel movies are apparently slated for a July 26th and November 8th, 2024 release date.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO