The Matrix Resurrections - Official Teaser Trailer

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this teaser for The Matrix Resurrections, featuring a red and blue pill along with the words 'the choice is yours'. The new Matrix Resurrections trailer will drop on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6AM PT.

Empire

The Matrix Resurrections Shares First Teasers Ahead Of Thursday Trailer Launch

The Matrix is going to have you all over again. For a while now, we’ve known that Lana Wachowski was returning to the sci-fi saga she helped bring to the big screen, with the likes of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning too. We recently learned that it’ll officially be called The Matrix Resurrections. And now, we have our very first glimpses at this mysterious, mythical, all-new Matrix movie courtesy of some interactive teasers, which can be found on the revamped website: whatisthematrix.com. Head to the site, and you’ll be confronted with a red pill and a blue pill. Select either one of them, and you’ll get some brief flashes of the new film, along with some important info: the full trailer is dropping this Thursday.
“The Matrix Resurrections” Official Trailer Released, Hits Theaters on December 22nd

Set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021, “The Matrix Resurrections” is the fourth installment in the film series, and from the newly released trailer, it definitely has more than a few surprises up its sleeve. Not only does Keanu Reeves return, but Carrie-Anne Moss as well, portraying Neo and Trinity respectively, in an expansion of their story that takes both characters back into the Matrix. Read more for the video and additional information.
IGN

Marvel Studios' What If...? - Official Mid-Season Trailer

Marvel Studios' What If...? gets a mid-season sneak peak trailer that gives us a glimpse of its main characters across the MCU multiverse. The show stars plenty of our favourite Marvel characters, including T'Challa as Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Nick Fury, Ant-Man, Thor, Captain Carter, Thanos, Steve Rogers, Loki, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Gamora, Killmonger, Vision, The Winter Solider, and of course, The Watcher. Marvel Studios' What If...? continues with new episodes streaming on Wednesdays on Disney Plus.
IGN

Bright: Samurai Soul - Official Trailer

Based in the same magical world of the Hollywood live-action film Bright, comes the spin-off Bright: Samurai Soul. Set in Japan during the end of the Shogunate and the beginning of the Meiji period, this retelling explores a new setting, era, and characters.
IGN

Hawkeye Just Introduced Three New Marvel Heroes (and One's a Dog) - Trailer Breakdown

The first trailer for Marvel's Hawkeye has landed, and it's filled with holiday cheer. Yes, Hawkeye is a Christmas show, so prepare yourself for some Die Hard and Home Alone vibes. It also looks to draw heavily from Matt Fraction and David Aja's hugely celebrated comic run, with references aplenty in the trailer's couple of minutes alone. So let's hit that rewind button and break down everything that the Marvel's Hawkeye trailer reveals!
IGN

Netflix's Bright Is Returning in October as a Samurai Anime... With Orcs

Netflix has released a trailer and poster for Bright: Samurai Soul, an upcoming anime set in the magical world of David Ayer's live-action, Will Smith-starring film Bright. Netflix recently offered fans a slice of the action by dropping the first trailer for director Kyohei Ishiguro's anime spinoff. The story revolves around Izou, a Ronin, and Raiden, an orc, who work to bring a young elf girl and the wand she carries to the land of the elves in the north during the early years of Japan's Meiji Restoration. Check out the first trailer below:
IGN

Dr. Strange, Spider-Man Debate Whose Marvel Movie is More "Ambitious" - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has thrown down the Infinity Gauntlet due to recent comments Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, Tom Holland, made proclaiming Spiderman No Way Home to be the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. Benedict Cumberbatch believes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is far more ambitious than Spider-Man: No Way Home, per a recent interview on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast. Mighty big words from the Sorcerer Supreme, but with his film being called 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and No Way Home being the MCU's introduction into the Multiverse on the big screen, chances are that both films are on track to fully explore what the multiverse looks like within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer that dropped a few weeks ago, we kinda know how that might look, as it revealed Sam Raimi's Doctor Octopus will be making an appearance. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings its way into theaters December 22nd, just before' Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness' arriving next year. In other entertainment news, we get our first look at the upcoming Peacemaker series thanks to an exclusive image from Entertainment Weekly. And in other Marvel news, Disney's continuing to play within the MCU on the big screen. Two untitled Marvel movies are apparently slated for a July 26th and November 8th, 2024 release date.
ComicBook

Digimon Ghost Game Debuts First Trailer

Digimon has debuted the first trailer for its next big anime series, Digimon Ghost Game! The Digimon franchise will be bringing its 20th Anniversary reboot series for Digimon Adventure to an end in just a matter of weeks, and the stage has already been set for the next iteration of the franchise. But rather than continue to explore the past, the franchise will be branching out with something completely new once more. After first being announced earlier this Summer, Digimon has debuted the very first trailer for the next anime, Digimon Ghost Game, and you can check it out in the video above!
IGN

Netflix's Grendel Series Reveals Full Cast for Comic Book Adaptation

Netflix has added the acclaimed Dark Horse series Grendel to its ever-growing lineup of comic book adaptations. The streamer has greenlit an eight-episode season centered around the comic's original protagonist, Hunter Rose. Grendel will be written by Supernatural veteran Andrew Dabb, who is also serving as showrunner and executive producer....
IGN

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - Official Season 4 Trailer

Get your first look at Season 4 content for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, the popular fighting game starring everyone's favorite mighty morphin' heroes. See new characters Adam Park, Poisandra, and Rita Repulsa in action ahead of Season 4's kickoff starting on September 21.
IGN

Netflix's Maya and the Three: Exclusive Clip and Release Date Reveal

Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming animated series, Maya and the Three, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, October 22, 2021. IGN can exclusively reveal a clip featuring Zoe Saldaña's Maya, which you can watch in the video below, or at the top of the page. Here's how director, executive producer, and co-writer Jorge R. Gutiérrez describes the scene:
IGN

The Bookwalker - Announcement Trailer

You're a Bookwalker--a thief with an ability to dive into books. You are forced to use your powers to track and steal famous items like Thor's Hammer and the Excalibur for clients, to regain your ability to write again. Check out the announcement trailer for The Bookwalker.
IGN

Ubisoft Is Working on a Live-Action Driver TV Series

Ubisoft and Binge are teaming up for a live-action series adaptation of the popular Driver video game franchise. GamesIndustry.biz reports that Driver is officially shifting gears and returning to screens as a live-action series that will "focus on undercover agent and ex-racecar driver John Tanner as he tries to take down a crime syndicate." The series will be released exclusively on Binge, a new streaming platform dedicated to delivering premium entertainment for gamers.
IGN

Scarlet Nexus - Official v1.03 Patch Update Trailer

Scarlet Nexus' v1.03 patch is now available. The free update includes several enhancements such as aim assist, camera tracking settings, and adjustments to the camera distance and subtitles. The v1.03 patch update trailer breaks down each of the new improvements in more detail. Scarlet Nexus is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
IGN

Stellaris - Free 3.1 Update Launch Trailer

Stellaris' 3.1 update brings new Tradition Tree selection, new Plantoid DLC features, new Humanoids DLC features, and more. Check out the trailer for a look at what to expect with the update, available now.
