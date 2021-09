The wait is finally over, Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station and Perplexiplex are opening their doors in Denver this month!. Meow Wolf is one of the most renowned exhibits in the country and quickly growing. Originally based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico, they have become known for their unique colorful rooms and passages that take audiences to a multi-dimensional universe. This year, they continued to leave those who check out their installations in awe with their recent expansion to Las Vegas with the Omega Mart at AREA15. Now, Meow Wolf is set to unveil their latest exhibition, Convergence Station, in Denver as well.

