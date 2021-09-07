CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Roswell, New Mexico — Goodnight, Elizabeth — Review

By Ali
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore we get into it—Congratulations to Heather Hemmens on her directorial debut!. All humans have an inner “mean girl.” There are times when I point a stern teacher finger at mine, and she sits down vibrating silently with indignation, and sometimes my inner mean girl just looks at that stern teacher finger shrugs, and goes, “Call my parents because this is happening.” Of course, it’s not quite time to call my parents, but maybe look up the number.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Roswell Sneak Peek: Michael Breaks Down Rosa's Mysterious New Powers

Something fishy is always happening in Roswell, New Mexico, but this might be the first time a character has actually been accused of being a dolphin. The comparison is made in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from Monday’s episode (The CW, 9/8c), during a chat with Michael and Rosa, the latter of whom wants to join the fight against Maria’s assailants. But Michael isn’t exactly eager to add Rosa to the team, telling her, “Ultrasonic hearing makes you a dolphin, not an asset. Swim along, Flipper.” He changes his tune, however, when he makes an important discovery about Rosa’s burgeoning powers. “You don’t...
ROSWELL, NM
showbizjunkies.com

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: “Goodnight Elizabeth”

The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico season three episode six established that Max isn’t Max – he’s Jones. Season three episode seven – “Goodnight Elizabeth,” directed by Heather Hemmens – begins with the just-revealed-not-Max (Nathan Dean) clutching his alien sword while seated inside an alien symbol. He and Maria (Hemmens) are communicating inside her mindscape where she’s locked him safely away in a jail cell. He warns he’ll keep her in a coma until she reveals the memory he needs, but Maria remains undaunted by his threats.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
cbslocal.com

Free Your Mind – Roswell, New Mexico

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. AND THE REST WILL FOLLOW – Liz (Jeanine Mason) needs Rosa’s (Amber Midthunder) help. Maria (Heather Hemmens) learns what Jones (Nathan Dean) wants from her. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) team up to help save...
ROSWELL, NM
So Md News.com

Scouts head to New Mexico, Florida

Boy Scout Troop 561 from California has had an eventful summer with trips to New Mexico and Florida. In late July, the troop took part in a trek through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, N.M. The scouts carried in all the equipment they would need and took part in life skills and environmental stewardship including rock climbing and rappelling, fly-fishing, learning about Native American culture and contributed to a conservation project. The scouts, who hiked 75 miles in 12 days, summited the Tooth of Time and Mt. Phillips.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie Smalls
Person
Heather Hemmens
realitytitbit.com

Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram

Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roswell#Alex And#Psychic#The Pod Squad
TVShowsAce

Panicked Courtney Waldrop Seeks Advice As Eric Leaves Her Alone

A panicked Courtney Waldrop took to Instagram last night to seek the advice of Sweet Home Sextuplets fans. She was preparing for her husband Eric to leave her. He was leaving her alone with the children. Her panicked request for advice, however, was not on how to survive nine children by herself. Courtney Waldrop is a pretty confident mother. And, she knows she’ll be alright alone with the kids for a while.
RELATIONSHIPS
Taos News

The Shepherds of Northern New Mexico

It is commonly said that anyone wanting to be considered for citizenship in this country should not list his chosen profession as doctor or lawyer because there is already a glut of them in the United States. If an applicant wants to attract the attention of the American immigration bureau though, he should try filing his special talent as ‘sheep herder’ and, there’s a better chance that he will be moved to the top of the list of those being considered. The United States is in dire need of sheep herders, especially in the Southwestern States from Texas to Wyoming. It is a skill which has declined steadily throughout last few decades and even more recently when everything is automated and digital.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
Current-Argus

SENM leaders welcome New Mexico Youth Livestock Auction to Roswell

Eddy and Chaves counties welcomed a change of venue for the New Mexico Youth Livestock Expo which was displaced from the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque as the state grappled with COVID-19. This year the New Mexico Youth Livestock Expo was relocated to Roswell Sept. 14 through Sept. 17,...
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Richmond.com

Peyton Elizabeth Lee surfs into a new 'Doogie' world

To play a 16-year-old surfer/doctor living in Hawaii, Peyton Elizabeth Lee pored over Google, YouTube and WebMD. When in doubt, she drilled an onset physician and practiced her terminology. And the surfing? No sweat. “My whole life I’ve been sort of around the water and in the water,” Lee says....
SWIMMING & SURFING
spoilertv.com

The Wonder Years - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Promotional Photos + Press Release

The Wonder Years: SERIES PREMIERE - Pilot (9/22) “Pilot” – As the youngest in the Williams family, Dean is struggling to figure out where he fits in. Between his brother’s athleticism, sister’s popularity, mother’s intelligence and dad’s overall coolness, everyone else seems to have their lane figured out. He decides to pursue his calling as “The Great Uniter” and attempts to organize the first integrated baseball game between his team and his friend Brad’s team. The series premiere of “The Wonder Years” airs WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy