Roswell, New Mexico — Goodnight, Elizabeth — Review

It is commonly said that anyone wanting to be considered for citizenship in this country should not list his chosen profession as doctor or lawyer because there is already a glut of them in the United States. If an applicant wants to attract the attention of the American immigration bureau though, he should try filing his special talent as ‘sheep herder’ and, there’s a better chance that he will be moved to the top of the list of those being considered. The United States is in dire need of sheep herders, especially in the Southwestern States from Texas to Wyoming. It is a skill which has declined steadily throughout last few decades and even more recently when everything is automated and digital.

TAOS COUNTY, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO