Stabbing On Oak Street

Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 - Sullivan, MO - On Monday, September 6th, 2021 at approximately 9:38 PM, Officers of the Sullivan Police responded to the unit block of Oak Street for a report of an adult male who had been stabbed. Upon the officer's arrival, it was determined that the suspect, a 41-year-old male from St.Clair, Missouri, had fled the scene in a passenger vehicle. The victim, a 39-year-old male from Sullivan, was found to have a deep cut across his chest and left arm, rather than a stab wound. He was subsequently flown, via Air Evac, to a St.Louis area hospital for treatment.