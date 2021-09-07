CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day Sept 11th

By kchk
kchkradio.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalfway to St. Paddy’s Day Sept 11th Kilkenny, MN. We’re just six short months away from St. Patrick’s Day, and Kilkenny is celebrating early with their Annual Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day Celebration! The morning Fun Run, followed by the all day Car, Bike, and Tractor Show, music from several acts all afternoon and evening, the famous Toilet Bowl Races for big cash prizes, and a top-notch fireworks show at dark. Register for any of the day’s events online at https://www.kilkennymn.com/.

kchkradio.net

