Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day Sept 11th

The Betty Strong Encounter Center will host “Paddy’s Pickers and Reel Band” at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 5. Admission is free; reception to follow. The combined forces of Fr. Patrick Walsh, Dave Hemann, David Napier, Michelle Grossman, and Ric Krommenhoek will come together to play some good old Irish tunes. Father Walsh has been playing the banjo, 5-string, plectrum, tenor and Irish tenor for 20 years. One day he asked Michelle Grossman if she would like to play some Irish music and the group was started. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242. Find the Center on Facebook: www.facebook.com/sclandc.

