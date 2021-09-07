Virginia Dream Homes: An Elegant Great Falls Estate for $5.5M

Just minutes to the city, this beautiful property combines the best of both worlds. Location, location, location! Live in the wooded suburbs but be just a stone's throw from D.C. 448 River Bend Road in Great Falls is a 7-bedroom, 10.5-bath home that is currently listed by Washington Fine Properties for $5,500,000. With five acres of prime Fairfax County land, you get the feeling of getting away from it all every time you go home.