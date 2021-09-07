CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, MN

Concertina Sunday @ The Channel Inn Sept 12th

By kchk
kchkradio.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcertina Sunday @ The Channel Inn Sept 12th Warsaw, MN. The second Sunday of every month features live old-time music at The Channel Inn in Warsaw. Plenty of food and drink while you’re there, indoor and outdoor seating, TV’s for your football viewing pleasure, all centered around this month’s headliner, George’s Concertina Band playing from 2:00 – 6:00. Menu, events and directions online at https://www.thechannelinnmn.com/.

kchkradio.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Top Democrats tout California recall with an eye toward 2022

Top Democrats are touting California Gov. Gavin Newsom ’s victory in Tuesday’s recall election as a harbinger of what’s to come in the 2022 midterms when the party will have to defend its narrow House and Senate majorities. In a Wednesday morning call with reporters, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warsaw, MN
NBC News

FBI fires agent accused of failing to investigate Nassar sex-abuse allegations

WASHINGTON — An FBI agent accused of failing to properly investigate USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been fired by the agency, NBC News has confirmed. The firing of the agent, Michael Langeman, came after a Justice Department inspector general report released in July criticized him and his boss, agent in charge Jay Abbott, for their handling of the case. It said they failed to respond to allegations by gymnasts that they had been sexually abused by Nassar “with the urgency that the allegations required.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Biden enlisting Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting include the chief executives of Walt...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concertina#Old Time Music#Football#Food And Drink#The Channel Inn Sept 12th
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy