Concertina Sunday @ The Channel Inn Sept 12th
Concertina Sunday @ The Channel Inn Sept 12th Warsaw, MN. The second Sunday of every month features live old-time music at The Channel Inn in Warsaw. Plenty of food and drink while you’re there, indoor and outdoor seating, TV’s for your football viewing pleasure, all centered around this month’s headliner, George’s Concertina Band playing from 2:00 – 6:00. Menu, events and directions online at https://www.thechannelinnmn.com/.kchkradio.net
Comments / 0