A loving husband and father left for work on Wednesday, but sadly did not return back home alive. The 42-year-old man was picking up some breakfast at around 5:30 am when a fatal accident took place at a local McDonald’s restaurant. On his way to work, he had stopped at the McDonald’s drive-thru to pick up his meal. There, he dropped his bank card on the ground and then exited his vehicle to pick it up. Unfortunately, his vehicle continued rolling forward and wound up pinning him against the building.

MCDONALD, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO