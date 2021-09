The New Prague Chamber of Commerce welcomes everyone to town to help celebrate our local Czech heritage! Cruise Night is Friday starting at 6:30, the Parade of Farm Pride is Saturday at Noon. Music, food, vendors, and much more on display Friday night, Saturday morning, and afternoon! Plenty of entertainment for all ages, not to mention a soft preview of the nearly completed Main Street renovation project in New Prague! Event flyer online at https://newprague.com/events/dozinky-festival/.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO