Democrat Ben Downing Says He’d Raise Taxes To Provide Free Public Transportation If Elected Governor
With about a year until Democratic primary voters cast ballots for governor, candidate Ben Downing on Tuesday set off on a two-week tour that will see him ride buses, trains, and ferries to sell an expansive new transportation agenda that includes fare-free public transit by the end of his first term, East-West rail connecting Boston to Albany ,and the complete electrification of the commuter rail system.newbostonpost.com
