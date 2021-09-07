CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Democrat Ben Downing Says He’d Raise Taxes To Provide Free Public Transportation If Elected Governor

By State House News Service
newbostonpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith about a year until Democratic primary voters cast ballots for governor, candidate Ben Downing on Tuesday set off on a two-week tour that will see him ride buses, trains, and ferries to sell an expansive new transportation agenda that includes fare-free public transit by the end of his first term, East-West rail connecting Boston to Albany ,and the complete electrification of the commuter rail system.

