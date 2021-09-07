CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attend a Caregiver Workshop Through This Phelps Hospital Partnership

By Cristiana Caruso
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhelps Hospital teams up with the Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Services to provide new workshops for caregivers. Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health, in partnership with the Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Services, is providing two new series of free workshops for caregivers beginning in September. The workshops will run for six weeks as part of the hospital’s Care Connections program. The seminars are designed to help caregivers learn how to better manage difficulties and stress without sacrificing their own wellbeing.

