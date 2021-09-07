No One Left Behind receives $25,000 Donation from Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

Scarlet Pearl is the first casino in the country to have 100% vaccination rate among all applicable employees... As of Friday, August 27, all associates of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Scarlet Pearl is the first casino in the country to have 100% vaccination rate among all applicable employees and was able to do so through a concerted effort of one-on-one communication, vaccine education, and on-site vaccinations for associates and their families. The Scarlet Pearl has invested over $500,000 to date for the vaccine effort, including $300 in cash to each associate and supervisor who completed the requirement to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.

GAMBLING ・ 11 DAYS AGO