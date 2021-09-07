CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

No One Left Behind receives $25,000 Donation from Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunds to be used to aid Afghan translators, interpreters who risked their lives working with U.S. troops. No One Left Behind is an all-volunteer non-profit organization which is trying to help with the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans Who were Employed on Behalf of the U.S. Government (SIV) Program, which has a 14-step process and a 3.5 year wait time. To-date, 636 SIV families have been helped. The resettlement program aids in job training, directly paid rent and many other ways.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Mississippi Casino reaches 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees; Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort first in country to reach milestone with $500,000 effort

Scarlet Pearl is the first casino in the country to have 100% vaccination rate among all applicable employees... As of Friday, August 27, all associates of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Scarlet Pearl is the first casino in the country to have 100% vaccination rate among all applicable employees and was able to do so through a concerted effort of one-on-one communication, vaccine education, and on-site vaccinations for associates and their families. The Scarlet Pearl has invested over $500,000 to date for the vaccine effort, including $300 in cash to each associate and supervisor who completed the requirement to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.
GAMBLING
wxxv25.com

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort helps Afghanistan refugees

One South Mississippi casino is helping those impacted by the recent withdrawal in Afghanistan through two big donations. Two separate organizations aiding Afghans received $25,000 each from the Scarlet Pearl. ‘No One Left Behind’ and ‘Spirit of America’ both serve different missions to help Afghans get to America after risking their lives for American troops.
LIFESTYLE
Times Union

United Cajun Navy Receives $20,000 Donation from Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort; Funds to be used to aid in Hurricane Ida relief

The non-profit all-volunteer United Cajun Navy organizes search and rescue missions and delivers aid with a focus on natural disasters. Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort donated $20,000 to the United Cajun Navy to support ongoing relief efforts for Hurricane Ida. The non-profit all-volunteer United Cajun Navy organizes search and rescue missions and delivers aid with a focus on natural disasters. The United Cajun Navy has several locations throughout the U.S. to support a supply chain to reach people in need, wherever they are.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy