Maine State

A Contemporary Home on the Maine Coast

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was serendipity, say Jeffrey Hunter and Janet Griffin, that led them to the property they would purchase in Stonington, Maine. One day, while summering on the island, they spotted a For Sale sign by an abandoned auto-body shop at the top of a dead-end road. Further investigation led them down past an exposed ledge where they discovered a dilapidated farmhouse.

Bangor Daily News

Nursing home closures / Maine campgrounds / Common Ground Fair

Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s, with showers possible throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases and deaths from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
9&10 News

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Long Lake Waterfront Contemporary Home

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to a terrific home that towers over Long Lake in Traverse City. “We are on my favorite lake, Long Lake, and it is probably one of the most unique houses on the lake,” said Lynne Moon, realtor for Real Estate One. “It sits as if you’re sitting on top of the lake. It’s new. It’s contemporary. It is close to everything. Sandy, sandy beach with hard sand bottom, a dock that goes out to where your pontoon and boat can be. Who wouldn’t love this?”
Boston Globe

See inside a luxurious Maine home designed around a furniture collection

When asked how many pieces of Thos. Moser furniture she and her husband own, Paula Ferguson said with a chuckle, “I don’t know, and I’m not sure I want to.’’ The grand total is 20, in about a dozen distinct styles. (There are multiple dining chairs in both side and armchair iterations.)
94.9 HOM

Charming Coast Of Maine Cottage Has A Lobster Boat Lounge

Yes, we've officially entered fall, but that doesn't mean you should rule out a weekend getaway on Maine's coast. If you're looking for a unique place to spend a few nights with your special someone, this could be the perfect place. You can rent this charming Machiasport cottage from Airbnb....
Only In Maine

The Thunder Hole to Sand Beach Loop In Maine Takes You From The Rocky Coast To The Sandy Beach And Back

Acadia National Park is one of the most recognizable spots in Maine and, as the region’s only national park, we’re pretty fortunate to call it ours. In addition to bragging rights, we also love that the park offers so much in the way of things to do and beauty to see. A great way to […] The post The Thunder Hole to Sand Beach Loop In Maine Takes You From The Rocky Coast To The Sandy Beach And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
Dezeen

SPAN Architects builds Astor Residence on remote Maine coast

New York City studio SPAN Architects has completed a remote retreat in Maine on a property that includes a replica of a traditional Chinese tea house and gardens. The home is located on Maine's rugged coast, overlooking the waters of Western Bay. Encompassing roughly 200 acres (80.9 hectares) of land, the residence serves as a retreat for a New York City couple.
McKnight's

Maine nursing home goes ‘under the stars’ for prom

Residents at the Island Nursing Home and Care Center, in Deer Isle, ME, wanted to celebrate the end of facility visitation restrictions by having a senior prom with family and friends — so of course, staff made their wish happen. “We really wanted to get back to a little bit...
Winston-Salem Journal

Kernersville Little Theatre’s ‘Almost, Maine’ marks a return home

Kernersville Little Theatre returns home to its longtime performance venue when “Almost, Maine” opens Friday night at Kernersville Elementary School’s Fitzpatrick Auditorium. The popular multi-story play by John Cariani, which premiered in 2004, will be the first live show on the school’s stage since KLT completed its early-2020 “Blithe Spirit,”...
wiscassetnewspaper.com

United Way of Mid Coast Maine kicks off annual campaign

The United Way of Mid Coast Maine launched its annual campaign on Sept. 10 at an outside event at the Maine Maritime Museum with guests from Bath Iron Works, Mid Coast-Park View Health, Lincoln Health, Bath Savings, and some of United Way’s partner agencies, staff, loaned executives, and board members.
Bangor Daily News

Vaccine mandates are hitting Maine nursing homes already at the margins

Good morning from Augusta. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s not designed for humans,” said Dustin Sirabella, store manager of Blue Seal in Bangor, on the livestock drug ivermectin, which some stores are seeing shortages of as people have sought it to treat COVID-19, despite no evidence it is effective and the potential for dangerous overdoses. “So I am not sure why people would use it for that.” Here’s your soundtrack.
Color in the Kitchen

The southern coast of Maine exudes a gentle quality of life that’s all about family, fun, and the great outdoors. This newly constructed timber-frame vacation house, built for a young family with two daughters, embraces togetherness, especially when it comes to the kitchen, which connects to dining and family areas as well as views of the vast front yard and ocean beyond. Defined by a large island that sits perfectly between two timber posts, the kitchen features “a coastal farmhouse vibe,” says interior designer Annsley McAleer, principal of Annsley Interiors. “The exposed beams make a strong architectural statement,” explains the designer, “but the color palette is beachier. We needed to create a balance with all of that wood.” To that end, McAleer chose kelly-green stools by O&G Studio and textural tiles by Waterworks for the backsplash. The effect is a casual-meets-practical space that delivers on its promise. “The family’s relaxed attitude,” says McAleer, “is reflected in the way the house looks.”
