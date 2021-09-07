CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How This Wisconsinite Became a World-Class Skydiver

By Rich Rovito
milwaukeemag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElliot Byrd skillfully maneuvered above a team of fellow skydivers, capturing their breathtaking precision on video while soaring high over Siberia. With that performance, the resident of Mount Pleasant in Racine County and his teammates captured a gold medal in eight-way formation skydiving at the World Parachuting Championships. The event, which tested their ability to make pre-designated maneuvers in free fall, featured a multitude of world-class athletes competing in the fringe sport.

