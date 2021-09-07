CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'That's your mail. Someone could pick it up' Mail carrier caught tossing mail out of truck

By Dave Detling
 6 days ago
The USPS is investigating the actions of a mail carrier after the individual was caught on camera throwing mail out of the side of the truck and onto a homeowner's front lawn.

The incident was recorded on a neighbor's home surveillance system Saturday in the 400 block of Waverly Avenue. It happened around 6:20 p.m.

"Honestly, we've actually seen it before," said neighbor Ali Moran. "No one believed us because it wasn't caught on camera."

Video obtained by WMAR-2 News shows a mail carrier pulling up to a house and tossing a handful of mail over the fence. It ultimately lands on the lawn.

A second video shows the same mail carrier throwing a brown package from the sidewalk into another neighbor's yard.

"I'm shocked," said neighbor Nick Kishner. "It's obviously laziness. I don't know what else it could be."

"That's you mail," added Moran. "Someone could pick it up."

The videos have since been shared USPS investigators.

In a statement to WMAR a USPS spokesperson said:

"The Postal Service condemns, in the strongest possible sense, behavior that jeopardizes the security and sanctity of the U.S. Mail or threatens to tarnish the reputation and high level of trust that the vast majority of our employees work so hard to uphold. We have already begun investigating this incident. It is the responsibility of all USPS employees to protect all mail, money and equipment entrusted to their care each day."

mr.jim
6d ago

What’s to investigate? They have the repute and the time and a picture of the truck with numbers . Go arrest him already.

Emma Leon
5d ago

I had a black guy deliver my kids playground by himself. He was even kind enough to put it in my garage. He was 68 years old. He did it all by himself. I gave him a big enough tip to go out for drinks and dinner. Some people are amazing and some are not. Regardless of skin color.

Thelma Marie
6d ago

Why does he have to black. You have all races working for the post office. This nothing new. I had all races work for me and it was in all race. So stop and think about what you said. May Gid bless

IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

