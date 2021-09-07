New Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features Dolby Atmos, AirPlay 2 support

Following on from the trend of last year, the best OLED TV is the panel to go for in the year 2021. If you're looking to upgrade to a premium screen generally, and particularly if you have an eye on gaming, then an OLED TV is the best of the bunch to aim for. Whatever your main use of TV is - be it gaming, or TV and movies, or, indeed, just normal everyday use - an OLED TV is going to - probably - be top of your pile to upgrade to or acquire; they really are that good, and their reputation is that well entrenched now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO