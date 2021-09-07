Military Family Appreciation Day at Sutton Ridge Farm, Sept 18th Jordan, MN
Military Family Appreciation Day at Sutton Ridge Farm, Sept 18th Jordan, MN. The Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota is partnering with Sutton Ridge Farm of rural Jordan to host their Annual Military Family Appreciation Event from 10:00 – 4:00. Admission is free of charge to all active or retired service men and women, but admission fare is required for any members of the public who would like to attend. It’s a family-friendly event with food, games, farming demonstrations, animals, guest speakers, and military flyover, plus much more. Registration for all attendees is required online, and due by Sept 13th. Full details online at http://davmn.org/military-day-at-the-farm/.kchkradio.net
