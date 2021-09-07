Foo Fighters add West Coast headlining tour dates

Following their upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this October, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band Foo Fighters will perform at Park Theater at Park MGM Thursday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 4. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Fan club members can purchase tickets before the general on sale from Tuesday, Sept. 7 at noon PT through Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets from Tuesday, Sept. 7 at noon PT through Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. Additionally, a Live Nation and an M life.
