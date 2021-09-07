CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Foo Fighters add West Coast headlining tour dates

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters have announced a new batch of West Coast headlining tour dates. The outing includes two shows in Las Vegas, taking place December 2 and 4, as well as stops in Sacramento and Fresno, California, on December 7 and 9, respectively. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 10,...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Knocked Loose and Terror confirm 2022 co-headline tour dates

Knocked Loose and Terror have announced a joint headline tour for next year. The two titans of hardcore will be crossing the pond in February 2022 for a 25-date co-headline run which includes seven shows in the UK. Of course, both will then also be returning in June for the epic 10th anniversary of Outbreak Fest.
MUSIC
NME

Nandi Bushell reflects on playing live in LA with Foo Fighters

Nandi Bushell has reflected on her recent live appearance with the Foo Fighters. Bushell became an internet sensation last year after posting videos of herself drumming along to songs by a number of artists, including the Foos. It culminated with Bushell taking part in a remote virtual drum-off with Foos...
MUSIC
BBC

Dave Grohl performs with Nandi Bushell, 11, at Foo Fighters gig

An 11-year-old girl said being invited on stage to perform with the Foo Fighters was the "best night" of her life. Nandi Bushell challenged the band's lead singer Dave Grohl to a "drum off" over social media in 2020, with the pair exchanging videos. Nandi, who began drumming aged five,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Canyon News

Foo Fighters Rock The Forum With Help From A Friend

INGLEWOOD—The Foo Fighters delivered a flawless performance on Thursday, August 26 at the iconic The Forum. It had all of the elements of a rock concert- blazing guitar solos, jams that shook the arena, and a feeling of community overtook the crowd as they were free to rock out. After...
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Foo Fighters bring BottleRock to a thunderous close, and on time too

As the Foo Fighters brought the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival to a close, frontman Dave Grohl struck a triumphant note. “Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know what you did for the last year and a half,” he said, in a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic, which until a few weeks ago had put most of the live music industry on hold. “I know what I did. I f—in’ waited around for this to happen!”
MUSIC
grimygoods.com

Photos: Foo Fighters rip and roar through The Forum celebrating 26 years

It’s been too long! The Foo Fighters ripped and roared through their set at the Forum in Los Angeles this past Thursday. In your face, no fucks given, the playful rockers gave fans that much needed burst of life they had been craving. And what better place to melt faces and spark some Foo joy than in the their home of Los Angeles.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
Mercury News

Review: Foo Fighters get down to business at BottleRock Napa

Let’s get one thing out of the way right up front:. Dave Grohl did not break the BottleRock Napa Valley curfew for what would’ve been a record-setting third time on Sunday (Sept. 5). After all, why would he want to break a record that he already owns? And Grohl is...
MUSIC
Mercury News

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl sets curfew-breaking record at BottleRock

Dave Grohl holds a dubious distinction at BottleRock Napa Valley. The Foo Fighters front man now holds the record for having broken the festival’s hard 10 p.m. curfew the most times. Grohl set the record on Day Two (Saturday, Sept. 4) of this year’s festival, when he came onstage during...
MUSIC
news3lv.com

Foo Fighters set two shows at Park MGM in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Foo Fighters are coming to Las Vegas. The multi-Grammy Award-winning band has scheduled two concerts at Park MGM in December later this year, according to a Live Nation spokesperson. Tickets for the two shows, planned for Dec. 2 and 4, go on sale to the public...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio
shorefire.com

Evanescence and Halestorm Add Dates to Fall Tour

New dates on-sale Friday, 9/10, at 10am local time – all other dates on sale now at evanescence.com and halestormrocks.com. Evanescence and Halestorm are currently preparing to kick off one of the biggest arena tours of the year and have just added additional dates in Denver, Tampa, Nashville, and Minneapolis. The tour, which kicks off November 5th in Portland, Oregon, is slated to be one of the biggest female-fronted tours in years.
ROCK MUSIC
Forward

The secret Jewish history of Foo Fighters

Last month, Dave Grohl invited 11-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell onstage at the Los Angeles Forum to play along on his group Foo Fighters’ signature tune, “Everlong.” For the past year or so, the two have been challenging each other in YouTube videos to see who is the better drummer. Grohl, who long ago won for Best Sport in the unofficial rock-star awards (The New York Times described him as “one of the friendliest people in music”), introduced the young drummer to the crowd at the Forum saying, “We’ve had the honor to jam with some pretty amazing people over the years. Some Beatles, some Stones, some Pink Floyds. But this one right here takes the cake.” Videos of the performance have made Bushell, a British musician of Zulu descent, a viral internet sensation.
MUSIC
vegasnews.com

Foo Fighters Coming to Las Vegas This December

Following their upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this October, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band Foo Fighters will perform at Park Theater at Park MGM Thursday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 4. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. Fan club members can purchase tickets before the general on sale from Tuesday, Sept. 7 at noon PT through Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets from Tuesday, Sept. 7 at noon PT through Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT. through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com. Additionally, a Live Nation and an M life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
news3lv.com

Foo Fighters to perform at Park MGM in December

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Foo Fighters are coming to Las Vegas. According to a release Tuesday, the band will be performing at the Park MGM on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the general public will start at $99.50 and go on sale on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Effingham Radio

George Strait Adds Little Rock Tour Date To 2022 Schedule

George Strait has announced a one-night “Strait to the Natural State” concert set for Friday, March 18, 2022 at Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Ark. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, September 17th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com, with select pre-sales beginning today (Friday, September 10th).
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Foo Fighters announce Coney Island Amphitheater show

Foo Fighters will be in NYC on for the VMAs on Sunday (9/12), where they'll perform and receive the Global Icon Award. They've been teasing another Brooklyn appearance while they're in the town, tweeting, "What to do while in #Brooklyn for #VMAs?" A second tweet reads "Maybe an end of summer vacation vibe?" with a picture of the band lounging in a pool, and a third, "Debbie Harry & Lester Bangs inspo. #Brooklyn," accompanied by a picture of the pair in front of the Coney Island Cyclone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy