Foo Fighters add West Coast headlining tour dates

Last month, Dave Grohl invited 11-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell onstage at the Los Angeles Forum to play along on his group Foo Fighters’ signature tune, “Everlong.” For the past year or so, the two have been challenging each other in YouTube videos to see who is the better drummer. Grohl, who long ago won for Best Sport in the unofficial rock-star awards (The New York Times described him as “one of the friendliest people in music”), introduced the young drummer to the crowd at the Forum saying, “We’ve had the honor to jam with some pretty amazing people over the years. Some Beatles, some Stones, some Pink Floyds. But this one right here takes the cake.” Videos of the performance have made Bushell, a British musician of Zulu descent, a viral internet sensation.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO