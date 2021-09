The Heidelberg Athletic Association welcomes all friends, families, and neighbors to their annual car show from 11:00 – 4:00. Check out the hot rods on display, shop from the numerous vendors on-site, food and beverages for all, kids activities and more, all to benefit the upkeep of community park in Heidelberg. Stay up to date on Heidelberg related events at https://www.cityofheidelbergmn.com/community-days.