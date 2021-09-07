CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No Valid Photo ID, No COVID-19 Vaccine

By Juan Michael Porter II
thebody.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack communities continue to shoulder disproportionate blame for the widespread phenomenon known as COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, as well as the resurgence of the coronavirus across the United States. Recently, talks about the country’s low vaccination rates took a racist turn when the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, used an appearance on Fox News to blame Black people for the state’s spike in COVID-19 infections by claiming that they were the largest group of unvaccinated people in the state and that “90% of them vote for Democrats in their major cities.”

www.thebody.com

Comments / 9

Related
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValueWalk

Congress Is Now Back From Recess: What Might It Mean For Fresh Coronavirus Stimulus Checks?

Since last year, whenever Congress has returned from a long break, there have always been expectations of lawmakers approving fresh stimulus checks. Now that the lawmakers are back from their summer recess, people are starting to get hopeful of fresh coronavirus stimulus checks. This time, however, it is very unlikely that lawmakers would approve new checks as they already have plenty of things to focus on.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Chicago Tribune

Oak Lawn woman arrested in Hawaii after showing ‘Maderna’ COVID-19 vaccination ID card, court records show

An Oak Lawn woman was arrested in Hawaii last week after, court records show, she entered the state with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled drug company Moderna as “Maderna.” Chloe Mrozak, 24, was arrested Aug. 28 at Inouye International Airport in Oahu and faces a misdemeanor charge of falsified vaccination documents, according to court records. The arrest was first reported by ...
HAWAII STATE
My Clallam County

Nearly 74% of eligible Americans have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

(NEW YORK) — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 655,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Top in ID: Seroprevalence of COVID-19, federal vaccine mandate

Researchers estimated that the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 was 83% among Americans aged 16 years or older in May, with infection-induced seroprevalence at 20.2%. It was the top story in infectious disease last week. Also, last week, President Joe Biden announced a six-part plan to address an increase in COVID-19 cases....
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Alabama limits teen COVID vaccination options after legislators complain

The Alabama Education Lab at AL.com is supported by a grant from Report for America. Support the team’s work by donating here. Alabama is now requiring parental consent before giving vaccines to school-age children at state-run clinics inside public schools, a change that could slow the vaccination rate in a state already trailing the nation.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Id#Black People#Ids#Covid 19 Vaccines#Republican#Fox News#Democrats#Black And#Latinx Hispanic#Black Americans
Click10.com

Cuba will begin vaccinating toddlers with COVID-19 vaccine

HAVANA – Cuban health officials will begin COVID-19 vaccination efforts for children as young as two-years-old this month on the island. According to Cuban health officials, all children aged two to 18 will receive their first dose of either the Soberana 02 or the Abdala vaccine, created by Cuban scientists on the island, during the month of September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Kansas City Star

COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in Missouri on Sept. 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in Missouri and the Kansas City area. Check back for updates. At least 651,944 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 10,876 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials. On Monday,...
MISSOURI STATE
FingerLakes1

Schedule vaccine appointments online for Covid-19 vaccine

Scheduling vaccine appointments online for Covid-19 has never been easier. Getting your vaccine shot(s) is just a couple of clicks away. If you aren’t yet vaccinated, now is the time to make your vaccine appointment online. With the Covid-19 vaccine available to anyone over age 12 who wants it in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thebody.com

Positive Living Conference Goes on Despite COVID-19 Fears

“The eyes of the HIV world are upon us,” said Butch McKay, former executive director for Okaloosa AIDS Support and Informational Services (OASIS) in Florida’s Gulf Coast, “because we’re the first HIV conference of any magnitude to go forward for a whole weekend conference.”. The conference in question is Positive...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Ozarks First.com

Missouri Governor: Biden COVID vaccine mandates “unwelcome in our state”

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Biden sharply criticized the roughly 80 million...
MISSOURI STATE
tucollegian.org

Mask and vaccine mandate debate rages on

The Delta variant has brought on a new wave of mandates and countermandates, and TU is stuck in the middle. On May 28, Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 658. The new law banned the creation of any mask mandates in public schools throughout the state of Oklahoma without declaration of a state of emergency, which Stitt said he will not declare. Governor Stitt explained the rationale behind the bill as “parents should make the choice.
TULSA, OK
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
Gazette

Judge temporarily halts law banning Iowa schools from mandating masks

A federal judge has issued an order on Monday to halt a law that banned Iowa schools from mandating masks, citing an increased risk of spreading COVID-19. Judge Robert Pratt of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa said he looked at the data for how effective masks are in reducing the spread of COVID-19 before signing an order that halted a law passed in May, saying that the ban increased the spread of infections in schools. The halt will remain in effect until the court issues an order for a preliminary injunction, according to the Associated Press.
IOWA STATE
cbslocal.com

MyColorado App Keeps Track Of COVID Vaccine Record, Digital ID

DENVER (CBS4)– The myColorado app can keep track of your documents. The app can help keep track of your Colorado Digital ID along with other items, without having to carry around a physical card. Some of those things include a fishing license and COVID-19 vaccine record. More than a dozen...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy