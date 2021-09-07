No Valid Photo ID, No COVID-19 Vaccine
Black communities continue to shoulder disproportionate blame for the widespread phenomenon known as COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, as well as the resurgence of the coronavirus across the United States. Recently, talks about the country’s low vaccination rates took a racist turn when the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, used an appearance on Fox News to blame Black people for the state’s spike in COVID-19 infections by claiming that they were the largest group of unvaccinated people in the state and that “90% of them vote for Democrats in their major cities.”www.thebody.com
Comments / 9