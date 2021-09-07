Bristol-Myers to require U.S., Puerto Rico staff to be vaccinated

With hurricane Ida dominating the news today, the impact of another hurricane has yet to be resolved. Hurricane Maria’s devastating effects upon Puerto Rico are still felt as the fourth anniversary approaches. Its Category 4 winds left nearly 3,000 dead and decimated homes, offices, and infrastructure, including the island’s electrical grid. But Maria laid bare much more than thousands of roofless structures: it exposed years of failed U.S. policies towards, and lost opportunities in, Puerto Rico. Although some may blame insurance companies for stymying Puerto Rico’s recovery, it is the federal government’s failure to develop and implement a strategy to end years of neglect and relegation to second-class status that has actually hampered meaningful recovery. The shame of it is that Puerto Rico’s resources and potential can provide significant opportunities for all in the United States, but particularly for us in New Jersey.

