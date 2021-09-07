CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol-Myers to require U.S., Puerto Rico staff to be vaccinated

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will require all its employees working in the United States and Puerto Rico to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus effective Nov. 1, the drugmaker said on Tuesday. In the face of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, spurred by the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant,...

