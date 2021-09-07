St. Thomas Sportsman Club Annual Fireman’s Invitational Softball Tournament Sept 11th

NORTH BEND – Raymond Central softball had a tough start to the week during a triangular against Yutan-Mead at North Bend Central on Aug. 24. Yutan-Mead managed to score five runs in the first two innings of the game against the Mustangs which put the Patriots at an advantage from the get-go. Raymond Central was unable to find any kind of footing during the game scoring zero runs to Yutan-Mead’s eight. The game lasted five innings.

NORTH BEND, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO