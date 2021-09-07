CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Thomas Sportsman Club Annual Fireman’s Invitational Softball Tournament Sept 11th

Cover picture for the articleSt. Thomas Sportsman Club Annual Fireman’s Invitational Softball Tournament Sept 11th St. Thomas, MN. Come on out to the St. Thomas Sportsman Club on Saturday for their annual Fireman’s Invitational Softball Tournament starting at 9am. Come on down to cheer on firemen teams from St. Thomas, Belle Plaine, Henderson, New Prague, LeSueur and Lonsdale. There’s fun for the whole family. Located at 248880 St. Thomas Road.

