The 4th Annual Hops for Hope fundraiser in support of finding a cure for ALS will be held once again at Giesenbrau Bier Co in New Prague from 3:00 – 9:00. Terrific, one-of-a-kind silent auction items to bid on, great live music from the band Mixed Brew, the El Jefe food truck, and of course fantastic beer from Giesenbrau! Search Hops for Hope on Facebook for more information.