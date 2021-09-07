Alexandria to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

NASSAU COUNTY, NY – Nassau County Executive Laura Curran last evening hosted Nassau County’s 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Remembrance and Recitation of Names Ceremony at Eisenhower Park. The ceremony included surviving family members reading the names of residents who lost their lives in the attacks, as well the unveiling of a new 9/11 Responders Monument. The 6,500-pound, red granite monument pays tribute to the first responders who lost their lives to illness years after joining the rescue and recovery operation at ground zero in the wake of the attack on September 11, 2001. This new monument is being added to the park’s existing 9/11 Memorial which honors the 348 Nassau residents who lost their lives on 9/11 - one of the largest completed memorials to the victims of the 9/11 attacks in the nation.

NASSAU, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO