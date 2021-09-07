Alexandria to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
The City of Alexandria invites the public to attend a remembrance ceremony Saturday, September 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Waterfront Park (1A Prince St.), to mark the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The event will remember all those killed, injured or otherwise affected; show gratitude to those who risked their lives while responding to the incident; and honor those who gave their lives to save others. In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place inside City Hall in Council Chamber (301 King St.). Masks are required in City facilities, regardless of vaccination status.portcitywire.com
