Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro Named Humanitarian of the Year for the 2021 Columbus Day Parade And Celebration Weekend
NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. Columbus Citizens Foundation today announced New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro as the recipient of 2021’s Humanitarian of the Year Award. Nigro joins the previously announced guests of honor for this year’s Columbus Celebration, including 2021 Grand Marshal Michael Pascucci, and Columbus Citizens Foundation’s 2021 Honorees Joe Gurrera and Jodi Pulice.www.stamfordadvocate.com
