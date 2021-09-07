CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arteris® IP FlexNoC® Interconnect Licensed for Use in SK Telecom SAPEON AI Chips

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

CAMPBELL, Calif. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. Arteris IP, a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that South Korean telecommunications operator SK Telecom will use the Arteris IP FlexNoC interconnect IP in its next-generation SAPEON artificial intelligence (AI) systems-on-chip (SoCs).

