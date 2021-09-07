CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need a job? More than 70 companies will be looking to hire at Meridian job fair this month

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
idahocapitalsun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA free job fair with more than 70 companies represented will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Galaxy Event Center in Meridian, according to a press release. The Idaho Job and Career Fair will feature employers offering full-time and part-time positions with varying work schedules and levels of experience, including entry level. Hundreds of opportunities in call centers, manufacturing facilities, finance, health care, construction, retail and more will be available.

