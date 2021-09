BTS, Blackpink, Stray Kids and TXT – these are four of the biggest names in the K-pop industry who ranked high on Billboard's World Albums chart this week. As if the massive record sales and multiple awards tucked under their belts are not enough, BTS continues to dominate the charts. The septet has seven albums on the top 15 of the Billboard World Albums Chart this week. "Map of the Soul: 7" remained at No. 3, followed by "BE" at No. 5," "BTS, the Best" at No. 6, "Love Yourself: Answer" at No. 8, "Map of the Soul: Persona" at No. 11, "Love Yourself: Her" at No. 13 and "Skool Luv Affair" at No. 14.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO