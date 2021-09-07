Pop star Selena Gomez recalls her “surreal moment” with Sting on set of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Only Murders In The Building is a true New York City mystery. Set in a palatial Upper West Side art deco-era apartment building (the kind that now costs literally millions to live in), three residents attempt to solve the suspicious death of Tim Kono, a young financier who also happened to be a longtime tenant of the residence. But it’s not just the residents who star in this series. The building itself is a significant character, and its units (and their layouts) play an essential part in the story. But is the Arconia from Only Murders In The Building a real place fans can go visit, or even live in, if they have the funds?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO