Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Police Searching for Suspects in Pair of Labor Day Robberies

By Tom Conklin
 6 days ago
The Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating an Unarmed Robbery and an Attempted Unarmed Robbery at a convenience store gas station in the city and at a popular local eatery. Both of the incidents occurred yesterday, Monday, September 6th, according to the Pittsfield Police Department. The first incident happened in the early morning hours, while the second incident took place in the late afternoon.

Related
WBEC AM

2 Suspects Have Been Arrested in a Pittsfield Church Fire

Two suspects have been charged in an early August fire at St. Joseph’s Church in Pittsfield. They are being charged for setting the fire and other charges may very well be forthcoming, according to Pittsfield Police. According to the media report authored by Police Lt. John Soules and sent to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

A New Event Asks You to Walk for Safety and Justice in the Berkshires

"Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" has for many years been The Elizabeth Freeman Center's biggest annual event. Even if you have never taken part, you most likely have seen or read about it. The walk down North Street in Pittsfield each September during the city's Third Thursday street festival was an effort to raise money for the center, and to increase awareness of, and hopefully, one day bring an end to domestic, dating, and sexual violence.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

WOW: 12 Dangerous Men Related to Mass…One Captured from Most Wanted List (photos)

In recent months we have been keeping you up to date regarding the most dangerous men that have relations to the State of Massachusetts. These individuals are on Massachusetts' Most Wanted list as police are in active pursuit of these terrors. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years. Obviously, you need to be careful, but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them. Instead, what you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Father And Sons Accused In $21 Million Mass Lottery Fraud

A father and his two sons face federal charges for a $21 million scam involving the Massachusetts State Lottery. MassLive reports Ali Jaafar, 62, and Yousef Jaafar, 28, both of Watertown, and Mohamed Jaafar, 30, of Watertown and Waltham have been charged in connection with a “10-percenting” scheme in which they cashed winning Massachusetts state lottery tickets on behalf of the ticket holders to avoid taxes on the winnings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

