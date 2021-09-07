This Week In Experimental: Volume 65
Shanah tovah to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah. May your year be sweet and full of wonder. In other news, I have to draw attention to the lovely and talented Shannon Silva this week. The film she worked on during our 2 Week Film Challenge this summer is beginning its festival run (more here). If you get the chance to check out To Live and Die in the Shadows: Ferns, Survival, and Horizontal Gene Transfer I highly recommend that you do.bostonhassle.com
