Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Limited by quad issue Tuesday
Godwin was added to the Buccaneers' injury report after a quadriceps issue limited his activity in Tuesday's practice. Godwin didn't appear on the Bucs' initial Week 1 injury report released Monday, so his limited showing a day later suggests an in-practice injury. The team will see what Godwin is able to do in the final practice of the week Wednesday before a determination is made whether he'll carry a designation into Thursday's Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys.www.cbssports.com
