Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has grown its affordable housing finance team with the addition of P.J. McDevitt as managing director. McDevitt is focused on the affordable housing space and has extensive experience with the affordable housing finance products at Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Administration. Based in New Jersey, McDevitt will drive loan origination growth nationally to help address the country’s significant need for affordable housing.

REAL ESTATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO