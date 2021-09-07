CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Sits out practice session

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Brown didn't practice Tuesday due to a knee injury. Brown's knee issue resulted in him appearing on the Bucs' initial injury report released Monday, even though he was a full participant in practice that day. At this point, the team hasn't revealed whether Brown's absence from Tuesday's session was part of a pre-scheduled maintenance plan or if it suggests the injury could be more than minor. Either way, Brown's activity (or lack thereof) Wednesday will ultimately determine if he carries a designation into Thursday's season opener with the Cowboys. Chris Godwin (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice as well, so the Tampa Bay pass-catching group is heading into the Week 1 matchup with multiple key pieces at less-than-optimal health.

