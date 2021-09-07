Orioles' Mike Baumann: Promoted to majors

Yesterday’s win was big, or at least as big as a September win can be for a team that is 30+ games out of a playoff spot. It was the 44th win of the season for the Orioles. That is bad, but it is not as bad as the 2003 Tigers, who only won 43 games all year. So, while this campaign has been a nightmare, it still isn’t the worst for a big league team this century. That is something.

