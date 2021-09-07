CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Promoted to majors

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Baumann is one of the top pitching prospects in the Orioles organization, and he'll join the major-league roster for the first time following an effective showing at the Triple-A level. The righty was promoted to Norfolk at the end of July and posted a 2.00 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 27 innings across six starts. Baumann has worked exclusively as a starter this year, but the Orioles haven't yet announced whether he'll begin his major-league career as a starter or reliever.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Chris Archer, Rays look to keep rolling vs. Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays have run roughshod over the Baltimore Orioles, winning 11 straight and 17 of 18 meetings overall this season against their American League East rival. The Rays look to cap off their dominance with another sweep on Sunday when they wrap up their three-game series in Baltimore.
MLB
foxbaltimore.com

Vlad Jr, Jays, Sink Orioles

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two homers and raised his season total to 38, Robbie Ray pitched seven innings for his first win in six starts, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Monday night. Guerrero hit a solo home run off right-hander Chris Ellis...
MLB
WILX-TV

Charlotte Orioles dominate Owosso

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles came out string in the 3rd quarter after having scored four touchdowns in the first half. The Orioles move to 2-0 on the season after scoring in the 40s for both games. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local...
CHARLOTTE, MI
foxbaltimore.com

Orioles Battle Back, But Fall Short

Toronto — TORONTO -- — Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Wednesday night. Marcus Semien hit a solo home run and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and two RBI to help the Blue Jays take two of three from the Orioles.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Triple A Norfolk#The Baltimore Sun#Era
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez: Not starting Wednesday

Gutierrez isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Gutierrez went 1-for-9 with a run, three walks and five strikeouts across his last three appearances and will be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Ramon Urias will shift to third base while Jahmai Jones starts at the keystone.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees.com: Stinky Yankees Fall to the Orioles

The Yankees have not been held hitless in a game since June 11, 2003, when six Astros combined to shut down New York’s vaunted offense at the original Yankee Stadium. A late infield single on Saturday afternoon helped spare them from that same indignity, then Joey Gallo reached the right-field seats for a much-needed confidence boost.
MLB
Reuters

Orioles rally to knock off Yankees

Jorge Mateo hit a game-tying RBI single and Kelvin Gutierrez followed with a tiebreaking single in a four-run seventh inning as the Baltimore Orioles overcame a trio of three-run deficits and recorded an 8-7 victory over the host New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon. The Orioles (43-92) won for the...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Akin, Orioles to face Kluber, Yankees

Baltimore Orioles (42-92, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-57, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (2-8, 6.90 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -313, Orioles +250; over/under is 9...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Pedro Severino: Resting Monday

Severino is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals. Severino will get a breather for Monday's series opener, which begins at 1:05 p.m. ET. Austin Wynns will check in behind the dish in place of Severino, who went 2-for-9 with a pair of doubles and an RBI while starting in the final two games of the Orioles' weekend series with the Yankees.
MLB
masnsports.com

Taking the Orioles rotation for another spin

The revisiting of the Orioles rotation could have worn a path deeper than the actual pitching staff. Chris Ellis and Keegan Akin are confirmed to close out the series at Yankee Stadium, and Matt Harvey would stay on turn if he pitches Monday afternoon against the Royals at Camden Yards. John Means won’t be ready before Wednesday after starting last night and allowing two runs in five innings.
MLB
numberfire.com

Anthony Santander in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santander is getting the nod in right field while batting second in the order against Yankees starter Corey Kluber. Our models project Santander for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
MLB
Record-Journal

Yankees drop another to Orioles

NEW YORK — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, but the New York Yankees blew a late lead and lost again to Baltimore, falling to the last-place Orioles 8-7 Sunday. The wild card-contending Yankees dropped to 9-7 against the Orioles this year. Baltimore is 1-18 against...
MLB
masnsports.com

O’s hit three homers and Baumann gets win in debut (updated)

The Orioles keep building new streaks as if tool belts are now part of the uniform. Usually the kind that feel like a drill bit twisting through the temples of their manager. Brandon Hyde was able to joke about the most recent streak, the one-run games that reached five in a row going into tonight. How he told his players it was OK to win 7-2 once in a while.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez: Retreats to bench

Gutierrez isn't starting Friday's game against the Yankees, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Gutierrez will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game after he went 1-for-9 with a run, three walks and five strikeouts in his last three starts. Ramon Urias will shift to third base while Jahmai Jones starts at the keystone.
MLB
Hutch Post

Royals win over Orioles Monday

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, then reached above the left field wall to take away a potential tying home run in the ninth, sending the Kansas City Royals over the Baltimore Orioles 3-2. Hanser Alberto homered against his former team to help the Royals win in their first visit to Camden Yards since August 2019. Salvador Perez tied it at 2 with a bloop single in the eighth for the Royals. Benintendi provided the lead with an RBI hit off Cole Sulser.
MLB
Camden Chat

Wednesday Bird Droppings: Mike Baumann has arrived

Yesterday’s win was big, or at least as big as a September win can be for a team that is 30+ games out of a playoff spot. It was the 44th win of the season for the Orioles. That is bad, but it is not as bad as the 2003 Tigers, who only won 43 games all year. So, while this campaign has been a nightmare, it still isn’t the worst for a big league team this century. That is something.
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles and Royals lineups

Trey Mancini is out of the Orioles lineup again tonight after staying on the bench yesterday with “general soreness,” according to manager Brandon Hyde. Mancini was struck on the foot by a ball Sunday afternoon. DJ Stewart is the designated hitter, as the Orioles continue their series against the Royals...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mike Matheny Tips Cap to Kris Bubic Facing Orioles: ‘I Thought He Did a Nice Job'

Plenty of young pitchers have quality "stuff." The difference between the ones who stick and the ones who struggle, though, is how they respond to adversity. Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic answered well on Monday. In the Royals' series-opening 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles, Bubic posted a solid...
MLB
masnsports.com

Mike Baumann’s thrilling debut highlights win over K.C.

It’s exciting - thrilling, really - when a rookie gets his big chance and runs with it like Mike Baumann did last night. Nights like that can give Birdland hope that there may be more talents like Baumann still to come. They hope the young talent comes crashing into Camden...
MLB
masnsports.com

Mike Baumann on big league arrival, bullpen role and more

For right-hander Mike Baumann, a day he said he has worked his whole life for has arrived. He got the call to the big leagues. Today he was called up from Triple-A Norfolk, where he was pitching very well, and the kid drafted by the club in round in 2017 out of Jacksonville University is now wearing the big league orange and black for the first time.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy