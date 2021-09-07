Athletics' Sam Moll: Optioned to Triple-A

Khris Davis rejoined the A’s Wednesday, and to hear him tell it, it was as if he never left. “It’s a lot of excitement. They’re all happy to see me, smiles and a lot of hugs,” Davis said in pregame video conference before the A’s faced the Tigers in Detroit. “We’re not social distancing. All the guys are happy to see me and I’m just going to do what I can to help ’em make this playoff push. That’s important to this organization and so that’s what I’m going to do.”

