Athletics' Sam Moll: Optioned to Triple-A

Tatis may move back to shortstop with Jake Cronenworth out with a broken finger, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. He was moved to the outfield in the hope it might prevent further injury to his balky left shoulder, but now the Padres have a tough decision to make. "Everything is on the table with these last 22 games to go. That's for sure," manager Jayce Tingler said. Ha-Seong Kim would be the other option to replace Cronenworth at shortstop, but that would be a massive offensive downgrade, and moving Tatis back to shortstop would allow San Diego to play Trent Grisham, Tommy Pham and Wil Myers in the outfield. In the event Tatis moves back to shortstop, his chances of re-injuring his shoulder would seemingly increase.
