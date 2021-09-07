CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics' Sam Moll: Optioned to Triple-A

 6 days ago

Moll was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He has not allowed a run across four appearances in the majors this season, sporting a 4:4 K:BB in 4.2 innings. Frankie Montas (visa issues) was activated from the restricted list in a corresponding move.

Athletics Nation

A’s call up reliever Sam Moll

The Oakland A’s called up a spare pitcher Friday for their road trip to Toronto. Due to a visa issue, Frankie Montas was unable to join the team on the trip to Canada and make his scheduled start against the Blue Jays on Friday, so the A’s altered their rotation this week to have Montas pitch Thursday in Detroit and then return to the Bay Area, reported Matt Kawahara of the S.F. Chronicle on Wednesday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
NJ.com

Andrew Velazquez option to Triple-A bummed Yankees’ Aaron Boone: ‘It sucked’

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was the bearer of bad news after Saturday night’s comeback win over the Mets. Reserve infielder Andrew Velazquez, a late-season Yankees sparkplug who made a lot of recent starts while Gleyber Torres was on the injured list, was optioned to Triple-A. Boone felt terrible telling Velazquez of his demotion back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Bronx native had become a fan and clubhouse favorite during his first opportunity to play for the Yankees, which lasted a month.
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros' Yordan Alvarez practicing at first base

ARLINGTON — After his somewhat unexpected success in left field, Yordan Alvarez’s defensive duties may be expanding. Alvarez has increased his pregame work at first base during recent days. On Sunday, manager Dusty Baker acknowledged he tried to put Alvarez at first base during last week’s 11-2 blowout win against the Mariners at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Sam Moll
Frankie Montas
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Josh Palacios: Optioned to Triple-A

Palacios was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Palacios had limited playing time during his week with the major-league club, and he went 0-for-7 with four strikeouts since he was recalled Aug. 23. He'll head back to Triple-A Buffalo after George Springer (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
MLB
masnsports.com

Robles optioned to Triple-A, Finnegan on paternity leave

Victor Robles, not long ago a more highly touted prospect than Juan Soto and only two years ago the starting center fielder on a World Series champion, is now a minor leaguer. The Nationals optioned the slumping Robles to Triple-A Rochester prior to tonight’s game against the Phillies, a transaction that had shock value in the moment but in truth was weeks in the making.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Trent Thornton: Optioned to Triple-A

Thornton was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. Thornton owns an unremarkable 4.60 ERA in 47 major-league innings this season. He allowed four runs on 11 hits in 7.2 innings of work during his latest stint with the team. He'll head to the minors as the Blue Jays clear a spot for Danny Jansen (hamstring) to return from the injured list.
MLB
NBC Washington

Nationals Option Victor Robles to Triple-A Amid Emergence of Lane Thomas

Nats option Robles to AAA amid emergence of Lane Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals have optioned Victor Robles to Triple-A Rochester, the team announced Tuesday. A former top prospect, the 24-year-old has a .203 batting average with two home runs and eight stolen bases over 107 games this season as Washington’s primary center fielder.
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals option Victor Robles to Triple-A Rochester - Robles sent down to get regular ABs...

With Victor Robles 1 for 14 over his last six games (just three of them starts), and sitting at an underwhelming .203/.310/.295 on the season, (with 21 doubles, a triple, two homer runs, 33 walks, and a total of 85 Ks in 107 games and 369 plate appearances), Washington Nationals’ manager Davey Martinez has been running Lane Thomas (the recently-turned 26-year-old outfielder acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in return for Jon Lester at the trade deadline) out there as the Nats’ center fielder and leadoff batter more frequently in recent games.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

A's narrow options for September call-ups; Grant Holmes relaxes in Triple-A relief role

DETROIT - Candidates to join the A’s when rosters expand Wednesday narrowed with the start of their series in Detroit. Teams can now add two players in September for a 28-man limit. The A’s brought five extra players on a road trip that began Tuesday; two are expected to be called up and the others form the A’s taxi squad for their next series in Toronto.
MLB
Mercury News

Athletics, Khris Davis rejoice in his return to roster after Triple-A power display

Khris Davis rejoined the A’s Wednesday, and to hear him tell it, it was as if he never left. “It’s a lot of excitement. They’re all happy to see me, smiles and a lot of hugs,” Davis said in pregame video conference before the A’s faced the Tigers in Detroit. “We’re not social distancing. All the guys are happy to see me and I’m just going to do what I can to help ’em make this playoff push. That’s important to this organization and so that’s what I’m going to do.”
MLB
redlegnation.com

Reds activate Brad Brach, option Alejo Lopez to Triple-A

The Cincinnati Reds have activated right-handed reliever Brad Brach from the injured list. To create room on the 28-man roster the team also optioned infielder Alejo Lopez to Triple-A Louisville. The 35-year-old Brach last pitched on August 7th when he allowed two earned runs in 0.2 innings against Pittsburgh. Earlier...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Optioned to Triple-A

Clarke was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Clarke has pitched poorly since the start of August, allowing 13 runs (10 earned) in his last 9.2 innings. He could return at some point later in the month, but his 4.98 ERA and 1.52 WHIP on the season should keep him in a low-leverage role.
MLB
Tomahawk Nation

Watch, listen: the Triple Option’s warpath to victory

The Florida State Seminoles have a tough slate for the 2021 season and it all starts against the ever-consistent Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has become the poster child (outside of the B1G) of grind-it-out old-school football. Last year they littered the field with tight ends and played hard-nosed press defense on their way to the college football playoffs.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Red Sox's John Schreiber: Optioned to Triple-A

Schreiber was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Monday. Schreiber had been with the team since Wednesday. He made his season debut Sunday against Cleveland, striking out five while allowing a run on four hits and a walk in a three-inning relief appearance. He'll head back to the minors as the Red Sox cycle in a new set of fresh arms.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Jay Jackson: Optioned to Triple-A

Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Jackson made five appearances after he was recalled in late August, and he allowed three runs in three innings. He'll head back to Triple-A Sacramento to make room in the Giants' bullpen for Kervin Castro, who will be available to make his major-league debut.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Optioned to Triple-A

Rivera was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. Rivera lost out on playing time recently after Adalberto Mondesi returned from the injured list, and he'll likely see more consistent at-bats in the minors. The 25-year-old has hit .256 in 29 games during his first major-league season and will be an option to rejoin the Royals if they need depth in the corner infield positions down the stretch.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays reinstate Stripling from 10-day IL, option Smith to Triple-A

The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Kevin Smith to Triple-A, the team announced Friday. Stripling was initially placed on the injured list after suffering an oblique strain vs. the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 10. The 31-year-old has...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: May replace Cronenworth at SS

Tatis may move back to shortstop with Jake Cronenworth out with a broken finger, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. He was moved to the outfield in the hope it might prevent further injury to his balky left shoulder, but now the Padres have a tough decision to make. "Everything is on the table with these last 22 games to go. That's for sure," manager Jayce Tingler said. Ha-Seong Kim would be the other option to replace Cronenworth at shortstop, but that would be a massive offensive downgrade, and moving Tatis back to shortstop would allow San Diego to play Trent Grisham, Tommy Pham and Wil Myers in the outfield. In the event Tatis moves back to shortstop, his chances of re-injuring his shoulder would seemingly increase.
MLB

