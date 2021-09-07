CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 boosters are coming but who will get them and when?

 7 days ago

COVID-19 booster shots may be coming for at least some Americans but there's still important science to be worked out about who really needs them and when. The Biden administration's initial plan was to offer Pfizer or Moderna boosters starting Sept. 20. While real-world data shows the vaccines used in the U.S. remain strongly protective against severe disease and death, their ability to prevent milder infection is dropping for reasons that are not fully understood. Scientific advisers will publicly debate Pfizer’s evidence on Sept. 17. Officials say regulators want more data about Moderna's boosters.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#Americans
