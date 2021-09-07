CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Tyrese Haliburton Says Kawhi Leonard Gave Him His "Welcome to the NBA" Moment

By Mason Bissada
AllClippers
AllClippers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jytV_0bp3oVVq00

On Tuesday’s episode of JJ Redick's podcast “The Old Man and the Three,” Redick’s guest Tyrese Haliburton spoke of LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s superhuman strength on the defensive end. The Sacramento Kings guard recalls one of his first matchups with the Clippers, in which Leonard was able to move Haliburton with ease once he decided to check him.

“Kawhi’s like ‘yo, I got him,’” Haliburton recalls. “So I come to get a dribble-hand-off, and his hand is on my hip, and I’m at the three-point line I think. And I get the hand-off, and I look down and I’m at the logo. I’m like ‘I don’t even know how I got out here.’ I think he pushed me. It’s crazy how strong these guys are.”

It’s a great story, but not a surprise given Leonard’s pedigree. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year is known across the league as one of the most terrifying perimeter sharks out there. His unique combination of strength, agility, athleticism and, of course, those giant hands (recently featured in Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” music video) make him a menace for any opposing ball-handler.

Haliburton, who finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last season behind LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, should take it as a sign of respect that Leonard would elect to guard him, during a regular season game no less. It must’ve been quite the “welcome to the NBA” moment for him, though it’s definitely preferable to getting dunked on.

Kyle Lowry says Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan are 'Eerily Similar'

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Drake
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBA
Cassius

Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter

Russell Westbrook has stirred up some controversy on the internet once again. Last time it was because it was announced he’d be joining the already stacked Los Angeles Lakers as the West Coast team looks to nab its second championship in 3 seasons, but now it’s got to do with his latest outfit. View this […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#The Sacramento Kings
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Roast Russell Westbrook For Controversial Fashion Choice

Russell Westbrook is an absolute beast on the court, and there are few who can compare to his energy and passion. Russ is also known for his rather flashy fashion choices. Over the years, Westbrook has made countless headlines for his crazy, wacky, and intriguing attire. Recently, Westbrook captivated audiences...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who is Chris Bosh's wife as former Miami Heat star enters Hall Of Fame?

The former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star is part of the Class Of 2021 being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend. His family will be in attendance in Springfield, Massachusetts, and people want to know who Chris Bosh’s wife and children are. Chris Bosh...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers star CJ McCollum announces his wife Elise is pregnant

Portland Trail Blazers star shooting guard CJ McCollum and longtime girlfriend Elise Esposito officially tied the knot last year, and now the McCollum family is expecting its first child. McCollum made the announcement on Instagram:. CJ McCollum met Elise at Lehigh University, and they’ve been together since those college days....
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
Amomama

Fans Divided as Carmelo Anthony Shows Ripped Six-Pack Walking by the Sea like a Bachelor amid Divorce

Basketball star Carmelo Anthony recently posted an appealing picture of himself on Instagram, which left fans in awe, considering the troubles in his personal life. Carmelo Anthony is living his best life despite what many might consider the end of a beautiful love story. The NBA star recently took to Instagram with a steamy picture of himself, leaving fans gushing and swooning.
NBA
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Reveals Which NBA Player is Most Respected

On a recent edition of Barstool's "Pardon my Take" podcast, Blake Griffin joined the show to open packs of basketball cards. As Blake and the Barstool crew worked through the packs, they would often stop and talk about the player they just pulled. When Udonis Haslem's card popped up, Blake shared some very high praise.
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
579
Followers
545
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy