Social media apps have become a huge part of our lives. There is no doubt that all of us are a bit dependent on our accounts and our followers. With the emergence of social media apps, we have all grown accustomed to giving a part, or our entire private life out to friends and strangers on a small screen. For some that turned out good while for others not so much. With growing issues of hackers and simply bad people, most of us have, in one way or another, had problems with our social media accounts.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO