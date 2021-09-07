Vikings' Anthony Barr: Questionable for practice this week

The Wild are set to take the ice for the first time on Sept. 23 and yet the Kirill Kaprizov soap opera continues with a growing chance he will miss the start of training camp. Wild beat writer Michael Russo of The Athletic reported Wednesday that “things have suddenly become contentious again in negotiations” between Kaprizov and the team. The Wild’s offer is believed to be five years for $9 million per season. That’s a compromise since Kaprizov rejected the Wild’s offer of eight years, and Wild general manager Bill Guerin made it clear he would not give Kaprizov a three-year deal and walk him into free agency. So what’s the hang up? That’s the key question and it’s one that Kaprizov’s agent, Paul Theofanous, needs to answer. Did Theofanous promise Kaprizov he would get him a three-year contract? Did he promise he’d get him more money than $9 million per on a five-year contract? The problem for Kaprizov is he has zero leverage, unless he wants to not play hockey. The KHL season has started, so the threat of signing a lucrative deal with CSKA Moscow appears to be gone. Kaprizov doesn’t have a contract for 2021-22, but he also has zero free-agent rights. That leaves him with one choice: Signing with Minnesota. If he wanted more rights at this point, he would have come over and started playing for the Wild after being a fifth-round pick in 2015. Instead, he elected to stay in Russia. That’s fine but Kaprizov and Theofanous have to realize that this is a situation they can’t dictate. Guerin’s first GM as a player with the Devils was Lou Lamoriello so it’s safe to assume Guerin knows all about winning a negotiation.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO