Vikings' Anthony Barr: Questionable for practice this week

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Coach Mike Zimmer said he doesn't know if Barr (knee) will practice this week, but "we'll see more Wednesday," Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Wednesday will bring the team's first injury report of the season, which could provide some clarity on what Barr is dealing with. Barr has been sidelined with the knee injury since Aug. 5, but Minnesota has remained optimistic that he will be available for the start of the regular season.

