Judge rejects Minneapolis ballot language on policing

By STEVE KARNOWSKI - Associated Press
 7 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has struck down ballot language that aimed to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency, saying the wording was misleading and unworkable. Judge Jamie Anderson issued the order Tuesday just ahead of a deadline for ballots to go to the printer. The language approved by the City Council would have asked voters whether to replace the police force with a new Department of Public Safety that “may include” police officers, but remove a City Charter mandate that the city have a police department. The City Council was preparing to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss new language.

