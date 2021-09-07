CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU need an added emphasis on the offensive line and the run game

By Patrick Conn
 6 days ago
If there were two huge storylines from the UCLA-LSU game on Saturday, it was in the trenches on both sides of the ball and the running game. The Tigers got no push upfront and it made everything on the offensive side of the ball that much more difficult. Head coach Ed Orgeron addressed these issues in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Orgeron opened up the press conference discussing the players that will be out for this upcoming game.

Being without the starting left and right tackles could be huge for the LSU Tigers. While they will be expected to win this game against McNeese that is troublesome for an offensive line that struggled in the opener.

While they are still intact in the middle of the line, group play is so important with continuity. Wire was rotating with Charles Turner, who also saw time at right tackle when Deculus went down with an injury. Ali Gaye will also be missed but the team has BJ Ojulari and Andre Anthony that can get to the quarterback.

On the topic of the team being predictable, Orgeron admitted they were outschemed by the UCLA staff. “There were a lot of things we could have eliminated as coaches and we didn’t do it.” He has been adamant since the loss on Saturday that he takes the blame for it.

On the run game, Orgeron discussed an emphasis at the beginning of the second half, “we felt like we had to come out and run the football. We found a couple of cracks in their defense. I felt our guys made a couple of adjustments at halftime that worked. Still, it was nowhere near the variety of runs, nowhere near the style of runs in which we need to run at LSU.”

The run game managed to accumulate just 32 yards rushing between Josh Williams and Tyrion Davis-Price. The loss of John Emery Jr before the game hurt them, but the offensive line wasn’t getting any push upfront for the backs to find creases. Orgeron knows that the run game is key for the LSU offense, and they need better than what they showed on Saturday.

No updates have been made available on the availability of Emery. The hope is that Armoni Goodwin will be available for the game Saturday along with Williams behind Davis-Price.

247Sports

WATCH: Ed Orgeron rips into LSU offense in practice

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron needs more from his Tigers after a season-opening loss to UCLA and at Wednesday's practice, didn't mince words when his offense didn't come out with the energy he wanted. Check out the video below of Orgeron addressing his team from WBRZ's Michael Cauble. At his...
theadvocate.com

Five LSU players, including both offensive tackles, out for McNeese game, Ed Orgeron says

At least five players, including both of LSU’s starting offensive tackles, have been ruled out of Saturday’s home opener in Tiger Stadium against McNeese State. During his first weekly news conference of the season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said right tackle Austin Deculus, left tackle Cam Wire, defensive ends Ali Gaye and Soni Fonua and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin all will not play this week.
chatsports.com

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron wasn’t happy with Tigers’ offense against UCLA

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. Not much went right for LSU football on Saturday night in Pasadena. The Tigers dropped their second straight season-opener, falling to UCLA 38-27. LSU finished the game with 379 total yards (330 passing yards and 49 rushing yards). The rushing game was particularly...
Ed Orgeron
On3.com

Max Johnson on what Kevontre Bradford brings to the LSU offense

In their opening game, LSU quarterback Max Johnson didn’t get much help from his running game. While Johnson passed for 330 yards and three touchdowns, the Tigers running backs combined for just 49 yards total. Fortunately, his team’s options just received a huge boost. With the return of Kevontre Bradford,...
Santa Maria Times

Orgeron: LSU RB Emery academically ineligible this season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU running back John Emery Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season for academic reasons, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. Emery, a junior, was expected to compete to be the Tigers' starting running back this season, but has been ruled academically ineligible.
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
On3.com

USC legend calls for coaches job following loss to Stanford

A USC Trojans legend is calling for the job of head coach, Clay Helton. Last night, the 1995 Pac-12 Player of the Year, wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, tweeted out his displeasure following USC’s lifeless loss to Stanford. “I’m so pissed. I can no longer Fight On for him — Period....
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clay Helton buyout: How much USC will pay its former head coach

Clay Helton’s firing on Monday ended the 49-year-old’s decade-plus association with USC’s football team. Initially brought on board by Lane Kiffin in 2010 as the Trojans’ quarterbacks coach, Helton served as interim head coach on 2 occasions: in 2013 and 2o15, eventually being named the permanent head coach in the latter stages of the 2015 season.
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
