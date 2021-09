Nabihah Iqbal talks to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan about how London has shaped his life and his connection with the city's music scene. Among the cacophony of voices platformed in the Western media, the perspectives of Muslim people are rarely given the space to be heard. Two crucial figures in the UK who are working to change that are actor and musician Riz Ahmed, who has campaigned tirelessly against the “toxic portrayals” of Muslims in media and this year became the first Muslim to be Oscar-nomianted for Best Actor for his standout role in Sound of Metal, and Sadiq Khan, who has been the Mayor of London since first elected to the office in May, 2016.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO